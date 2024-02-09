New Delhi [India], February 9 (ANI): The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has scheduled to hold a meeting of its Political Affairs Committee (PAC) on February 13 to decide on the candidates for the Lok Sabha seats in Goa, Haryana, and Gujarat.

"Aam Aadmi Party's Political Affairs Committee (PAC) meeting will be held on February 13. The meeting will decide on the candidates for Lok Sabha seats of Goa, Haryana and Gujarat," AAP.

The AAP has already announced three candidates in Assam and one in Gujarat.

"Talks have been going on for a long time now. No conclusion has been drawn from the talks. I believe that since the elections are around the corner, we have less time and more work to do. We have announced three candidates for Assam. I hope that these seats will be accepted by the INDIA alliance and given to the AAP," AAP MP Sandeep Pathak said.

The PAC is the party's highest decision-making body and is headed by AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The meeting is likely to be attended by senior AAP leaders, including Kejriwal.

In the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections, the AAP won a landslide victory, winning 92 out of 117 seats. The party is also in power in Delhi.

AAP won 62 out of 70 seats in the Delhi Assembly polls. The BJP got just 8 seats, while the rest of the parties, including the Congress, drew a blank.

As the Lok Sabha elections approach, political parties across the spectrum are ramping up their efforts to connect with voters.

Meanwhile, the INDIA bloc, a coalition of parties aiming to counter the dominant political force in India, finds itself at a critical juncture. Cracks have emerged within the alliance, raising questions about its future. Key disagreements on leadership and seat-sharing have strained relations between member parties. (ANI)

