New Delhi, March 17 (PTI) The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will organise an event to pay tribute to freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev to commemorate Shaheedi Diwas on March 23. The day is observed annually to mark their death anniversary.

To ensure a well-coordinated event, the party has formed Lok Sabha-wise preparation committees, as AAP Delhi State Convenor Gopal Rai announced on Monday.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission: Check Expected Salary Hikes, Pension Revisions for Govt Employees and Pensioners.

Rai said that all AAP office bearers, MLAs, candidates, and councilors would participate in the "Ek Shaam Shaheedon Ke Naam" event.

As part of the preparations, district-level meetings will be held on March 18, followed by constituency-level meetings on March 20. “Our mission is to spread the vision of our martyrs to as many people as possible,” Rai said.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Man Attacks Girl's Family With Knife, Bricks Over Her Marriage; 2 Injured, Police Launch Manhunt.

During a party meeting, three key decisions were made regarding the event's execution. Lok Sabha-level committees, consisting of state vice presidents, organisation ministers, district presidents, and secretaries, have been formed to oversee coordination efforts in their respective areas.

Preparatory meetings at the district level will include MLAs, candidates, councilors, assembly presidents, and organisational ministers, while assembly-level discussions will focus on mobilizing grassroots support, the party's official statement said.

On March 23, AAP leaders and workers will gather at the party headquarters for a special tribute program to mark Shaheedi Diwas. The party considers this its first major event following the Delhi elections and aims to reinforce the values of India's freedom struggle among the public, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)