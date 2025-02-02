Bulandshahr (UP), Feb 2 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday said the ruling AAP's "shop of lies" in Delhi will be shut on February 8 when the results of the Assembly elections are announced.

Saini, who was in Bulandshahr for a private event, said after 10 years of AAP rule in Delhi, the people are still grappling with issues like dirty water and overflowing drains.

"Their (AAP) shop of lies that was open for the last 10 years will be shut on February 8. The promises made to the people of Delhi were empty. They (AAP) have worked for themselves and did nothing for the people," Saini said.

"These liars have no place in Delhi, they have to be shown the way out," he said.

The Haryana chief minister claimed that the people of Delhi have made up their minds to make the BJP victorious in the February 5 Assembly polls.

Also attending the event were Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brijesh Pathak who said that the 'lotus' (BJP's poll symbol) will bloom in Delhi.

"The BJP will register a massive victory... The people of Delhi have understood Kejriwal's politics of lies and deceit," Pathak said.

Polling for Delhi Assembly Elections will be held on February 5 and the counting of votes will take place on February 8.

