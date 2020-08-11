New Delhi, Aug 11 (PTI) The university teachers' wing of AAP on Tuesday demanded a CAG inquiry into alleged non-payment of salaries to teachers of 12 Delhi University colleges fully funded by the city government.

The Delhi University (DU) and the AAP government have been locked in a tussle over the formation of governing bodies in 28 colleges, partially or fully funded by the city government.

Twelve of these colleges are fully funded by the government and their staffers have claimed that they have not been paid salaries due to "inadequate grants" released by the AAP dispensation.

The Delhi Teachers' Association (DTA) has called for an inquiry by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) in the matter.

DTA secretary Manoj Kumar Singh demanded that the matter should also be investigated at the DU administration and college levels, adding that the salaries of teachers and staff should not be withheld due to the investigation.

Addressing a press conference, DTA in-charge Professor Hansraj Suman alleged that the college administration was hindering the functioning of the Delhi government-appointed governing bodies.

“Today, governing bodies of the Delhi government were formed in these colleges, but the college administration did not allow them to function. The AAP government has doubled the budget of colleges (Rs 243 crore), yet these institutes are not able to pay salaries to the teachers and staff,” he said.

DTA secretary Singh said news is being spread among people that the Delhi government is deliberately not paying the salaries. He said they had met Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday regarding the issue.

“No appointment has been made in Delhi University for the last 15 years, is the Delhi government responsible for this? There have been no promotions in the varsity for the last 10 years. Is the Delhi government responsible for this too?” Singh said.

The teachers body said 12 colleges fully funded by the Delhi government were allotted a budget of Rs 121.82 crore in 2012-13 during the Congress regime, but this budget was increased to about Rs 243 crore in the last five years when the AAP came to power.

“In other words, the Delhi government has doubled the budget. Even after doubling the budget, the colleges are saying they are not able to pay the salaries of staff, teachers, other expenses like pension and medical bills. It is very important that the real reason behind it comes before the public,” Suman said.

There was no immediate reaction from the varsity on the charges.

