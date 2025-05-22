Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 22 (ANI): A two-day exposure visit was organised for members of the Eco Development Committee (EDC) and Crop Protection Group of Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary to Kaziranga National Park and neighbouring Karbi Anglong by premier biodiversity conservation organisation Aaranyak.

The primary objective was to facilitate knowledge exchange, foster collaboration and strengthen ties between the communities involved in conservation and sustainable development efforts, said an official press release.

In the beginning of the visit, Senior Manager in Herpetofauna Research and Conservation Division of Aaranyak Dr Jayanta Kr Roy provided the team insights into the community-driven tourism initiatives in Kaziranga-Karbi Anglong (KA) landscape and also discussed how local residents had independently developed business such as homestays and handmade tea, contributing to economical sustainability while supporting conservation.

Bhaskor Barukial from Aaranyak led the team on a village walk and storytelling session, allowing participants to interact with community members and learn about the historical context of the villages.

The team also visited the outlet of Pirbi, a community-owned business model supported by Aaranyak. During this visit, members observed the operational structure of Pirbi, exchanged ideas on establishing similar community-led businesses in Pobitora, and discussion also covered challenges Pirbi has encountered, said the release.

During the second day, the team from Pobitora visited Kaziranga National Park, and met with Range Officer Bibhuti Ranjan Gogoi and Deputy Ranger Tarun Gogoi.

The discussions revolved around human-wildlife interactions, conservation strategies, and community participation in wildlife management. The team was taken on a jeep safari in the national park.

Deputy Ranger Tarun Gogoi led the group to a weaving centre established by Nirupama Mushahary, who had received training from the Forest Department in 2016.

She has since built a thriving enterprise, employing 15 individuals. The centre provides training to women. The visiting team observed the weaving process, interacted with workers. The programme ended with a community lunch in Chandrasing Rongpi Village.

The final session took place at Choran Ahem, where Mangal Teron shared the journey of his community's transformation--from involvement in poaching to establishing sustainable livelihoods through a food centre. His contributions to community development were recognized with the Assam Gaurav award, underscoring the impact of local efforts in conservation and economic self-sufficiency.

The release also mentioned that the visit facilitated discussions on community-driven conservation, responsible tourism, and economic sustainability. The exchange of ideas reinforced the importance of collaborative initiatives in addressing human-wildlife interactions and creating opportunities for sustainable development in Pobitora.

The entire programme was funded by IUCN CAG and coordinated by Researcher Ujjal Bayan with support Kakali Baishya under the guidance of Dr Deba Kumar Dutta, Senior Manager, Rhino Research and Conservation Division of Aaranyak. (ANI)

