New Delhi [India], February 9 (ANI): Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) provides health coverage up to Rs 5 lakh per family per year to poor and vulnerable families, said the Union government in a statement.

It also said that 55 crore Ayushman Bharat Health Accounts (ABHA) have been created so far.

Grants to the tune of Rs 70,051 crores recommended by the Fifteenth Finance Commission have been disbursed to local governments for five years.

To address the healthcare challenges, particularly in rural areas, the National Rural Health Mission (NRHM) was launched in 2005 to supplement the efforts of the State/UT governments to provide accessible, affordable and quality healthcare to all those who access public health facilities.

NHM support is provided to all States/UTs including Maharashtra, for the setting up of new facilities as per norms and the upgrading of existing facilities to bridge the infrastructure gaps based on the requirements posed by them.

The government has launched four mission mode projects, namely PM-Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM), Ayushman Arogya Mandir, Ayushman Bharat Health & Wellness Centres (AB-HWCs), Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) and Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM).

The measures under the PM-ABHIM focus on developing the capacities of health systems and institutions across the continuum of care at all levels, primary, secondary and tertiary, to prepare health systems to respond effectively to current and future pandemics/disasters.

Through the 1.64 lakh Ayushman Arogya Mandir, comprehensive primary healthcare is provided by strengthening Sub Health Centres (SHCs) and Primary Health Centres (PHCs).

These Ayushman Arogya Mandir (AAM) provide preventive, promotive, rehabilitative and curative care for an expanded range of services encompassing reproductive and child healthcare services, Communicable diseases, Non-communicable diseases and other health issues.

Ayushman Bharat, Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) provides health coverage up to Rs. 5.00 lakh per family per year to poor and vulnerable families.

The Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) aims to develop the backbone necessary to support the integrated digital health infrastructure of the country.

It will bridge the existing gap among different stakeholders in the healthcare ecosystem through digital highways. As of 08.02.2024, 55 crore Ayushman Bharat Health Accounts (ABHA) have been created.

The Fifteenth Finance Commission (FC-XV) has recommended grants through local governments for specific components of the health sector to the tune of Rs 70,051 crores and the same has been accepted by the Union Government.

These grants for health through local governments will be spread over a five-year period from FY 2021-22 to FY 2025-26 and will facilitate the strengthening of the health system at the grassroots level.

The Union Health Ministry provides technical and financial support to the States/UTs to strengthen the public healthcare system based on the proposals received in the form of Programme Implementation Plans (PIPs) under the National Health Mission. The government of India provides approval for the proposals in the form of Record of Proceedings (RoPs) as per norms & available resources. (ANI)

