Itanagar, Feb 1 (PTI) The Indian teenager who was allegedly abducted by the Chinese army from Arunachal Pradesh was reunited with his family, an official said on Tuesday.

Indian Army reunited Miram Taron with his parents at a function in Tuting in Upper Siang district on Monday evening, district Deputy Commissioner Shaswat Saurabh said.

Also Read | Union Budget 2022-23 Live: Issuance of E-Passports To Be Rolled Out This Year, See Highlights of Budget Being Presented by FM Nirmala Sitharaman.

He was given a warm welcome by the local administration and panchayat leaders on returning home.

Miram, 17, was allegedly abducted by the Chinese army on January 18 from Lungta Jor area near the Line of Actual Control when he went on a hunting trip with his friend Johny Yaying. Yaying managed to escape from the scene and report the matter to the authorities.

Also Read | Union Budget 2022: India’s Economic Growth To Be at 9.2%, Highest in the World in Current Fiscal, Says FM Nirmala Sitharaman.

The Chinese army handed over Miram to the Indian Army on January 27 at the Wacha-Damai interaction point at Kibithu in Anjaw district, where he underwent quarantine and completed legal formalities.

Miram's father Opang Taron said his son was mentally exhausted as the whole incident scared him.

He was tied and blindfolded while in the custody of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) for more than a week, the father alleged.

"He is still in shock. He was kicked in the back and given a mild electric shock initially. He was kept blindfolded most of the time and his hands were tied during captivity. They untied him only when it was time to eat or relieve himself. But, they provided him with adequate food," Opang Taron told reporters at the function.

BJP MP from Arunachal East Constituency Tapir Gao, who had shared the information of the teen's abduction on January 19 on Twitter, said, "Miram was given a warm welcome by the villagers of Zido, officials and panchayat leaders."

In September 2020, the PLA had allegedly captured five boys from Arunachal Pradesh's Upper Subansiri district before releasing them after about a week, also at a border point in Anjaw district.

Arunachal Pradesh shares a 1,080-km boundary with China.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)