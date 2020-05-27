India News | Absentee Doctors of Acquired Pvt Hospitals to Face Action:TMC

Thane, May 27 (PTI) Criminal cases will be registered against absentee doctors and other employees of private hospitals being acquired by Thane civic body for COVID treatment, municipal commissioner Vijay Singhal said on Wednesday.

A release issued by the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) said that private hospitals are being acquired to treat COVID-19 patients.

"In order to cope with COVID-19 crisis in Thane city and to provide immediate treatment to patients, the civic body has acquired several private hospitals with doctors and other staff, including nurses," it stated.

It has come to our notice that doctors and other staff of at least three hospitals remained absent from duty, the TMC said.

Singhal said the police will be asked to register criminal cases against doctors and other staff for not attending work under the Indian Penal Code, Epidemic Diseases Act and Disaster Control Management Act.

