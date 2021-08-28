Jaipur, Aug 27 (PTI) Rajasthan's Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday filed a charge sheet against Rajaram, the husband of suspended Jaipur mayor Soumya Gurjar, and a representative of a garbage collection firm in a graft case.

The case was lodged after a video clip surfaced on social media earlier this year in which Rajaram was allegedly seen asking the representative of garbage collection company BVG, Omkar Sapre, for a "commission" of Rs 20 crore for getting its payment released from the Jaipur civic body.

The ACB filed the charge sheet against both the accused under the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Indian Penal Code, official sources said.

In its charge sheet, the ACB said that the entire conversation seen in the viral video took place in the Seva Sadan building located at Sahakar Marg here.

Investigation against two other accused in the case, RSS leader Nimbaram and another BVG representative Sandeep Chaudhary, is pending.

The ACB said that notices were sent to Nimbaram's residence but could not be served. Similarly, Chaudhary could also not be interrogated.

The video had surfaced on June 10 and the ACB sent it for FSL examination after registering a preliminary enquiry (PE). Nimbaram is also seen in the video.

The ACB registered the case against Rajaram and others after receiving a confirmation from two laboratories that it was not a doctored video.

