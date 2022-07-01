New Delhi, Jun 30 (PTI) Two days after being accused of making "factually and legally incorrect" statements over an ACB probe, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday said he only mentioned the law point of the matter and that L-G V K Saxena should have kept the AAP dispensation in the loop if he changed a decision of his predecessor.

Speaking at a press conference, Sisodia said the Delhi government's intention is not to fight with anyone, but it will do so if work related to Delhi is obstructed.

Lieutenant Governor Saxena, in his letter to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, on June 28 had claimed that Sisodia made "factually and legally incorrect" statements in the Anti Corruption Branch (ACB) probe approved by him in connection with alleged irregularities in the construction of seven temporary hospitals during COVID-19 pandemic.

"I only put the law position before him. The law position is very clear that there should be a decision on it. Previous L-G had given his judgement on it. If he was changing the judgement then he should have kept the elected government in the loop," Sisodia said.

The Kejriwal government will fight with anyone if there is any hindrance in the work related to Delhi, he asserted.

"We want to work together and do not want such a situation to arise. But if work of people are stopped, we would need to talk. Our only intention is that work related to Delhi does not stop," Sisodia said.

Earlier, in a letter to Saxena, Sisodia had asked under whose "pressure" the L-G had approved investigation by the ACB in an old complaint that was rejected by his predecessor Anil Baijal as "frivolous and baseless".

The L-G in his letter to Kejriwal had explained that the permission for ACB probe was granted after careful examination and strictly in accordance with the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 and the provisions of law as settled by the courts.

