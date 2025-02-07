New Delhi [India], February 7 (ANI): The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday issued a notice to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, requesting his presence for investigations into the allegations of bribes being offered to the party's MLAs.

According to the notice, deemed to be of a serious nature, prompting the ACB to intervene urgently in order to establish the truth.

The party's convenor was also requested to make himself available and provide information.

The information required revolved around details of the 16 AAP MLAs who were allegedly offered bribes, the contents of tweets posted by these MLAs, and the identities of the individuals who made the bribery offers.

Additionally, the ACB has requested any other evidence that could support Kejriwal's claims about the bribe offers, that he and other party members have made on social media platforms.

On Thursday, Kejriwal alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is trying to poach the candidates of AAP, offering them Rs 15 crore each. BJP has vehemently denied the allegations.

"Some agencies are showing that the 'Gali Galoch party' (Referring to the BJP) is getting more than 55 seats. In the last two hours, 16 of our candidates have received calls that if they leave AAP and join their party, they will make them ministers and will give Rs. 15 crores to each of them," Kejriwal said.

"If his party is getting more than 55 seats then what is the need for him to call our candidates? Obviously, these fake surveys have been conducted with the sole purpose of creating this atmosphere to break down some candidates. But you abusive people, not even one of our men will break down," he added.

Meanwhile, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena's Principal Secretary has written to the Chief Secretary of the Delhi government to conduct an ACB inquiry on allegations of bribes offered to MLAs of the Aam Aadmi Party. (ANI)

