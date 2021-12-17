Belagavi (Karnataka) [India], December 17 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said the action would be initiated on the issue of providing category 2A reservation for the Panchamasali community after the Backward Classes Commission submits its report.

Speaking to media persons he said, "I have discussed bestowing category 2A Backward Classes reservation for the Panchamasali community with Kudalasangama Lingayat Panchamasali Jagadguru and the legislators belonging to the community."

The Chief Minister said that the issue would be examined in accordance with the Supreme Court verdict and Constitutional provisions.

"The issue has been referred to the Backward Classes Commission. State cabinet would discuss the issue immediately on getting the report from the Commission," he said.

He further added that the process is slightly delayed due to the recent MLC poll code of conduct. (ANI)

