Amaravati, Nov 19 (PTI): The active coronavirus cases dropped exactly to 16,000 in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday even as the gross confirmed positives touched 8,58,711 with the addition of 1,316 in 24 hours.

The total recoveries increased to 8,35,801 after 1,821 patients got cured in 24 hours ending 9 am on Thursday.

Also Read | ‘Indira Priyadarshini Nature Safari Mohraenga’ Inauguration Live Streaming: Watch Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel Inaugurating State’s Newest Tourist Destination.

Another 11 patients succumbed to COVID-19, taking the overall toll to 6,910, according to the latest bulletin.

Kurnool, which during the initial months of the pandemic was the prime hotbed for coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh, touched the 60,000 total cases mark on Thursday, becoming the eighth district in the state to cross the milestone.

Also Read | ‘Janta Curfew’ in Ahmedabad From Tomorrow Amid Spike in COVID-19 Cases, Curbs From 9 PM to 6 AM.

The current hotbeds West Godavari and Guntur districts added over 200 fresh cases each in 24 hours while Krishna, East Godavari and Chittoor reported close to 200 each.

While six districts in the state reported less than 50 cases, Anantapuramu and Kadapa added 60 and 58 new cases respectively.

Chittoor and Krishna also reported two fresh COVID-19 fatalities each while seven districts added one more death each to their tally.

The state completed 94 lakh sample tests so far, turning out an overall positivity rate of 9.13 per cent, the bulletin said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)