Amaravati, Feb 8 (PTI) The active case count declined to 54,040, even as another 1,891 cases were added afresh to Andhra Pradesh's Covid-19 tally, which went up to 23,06,943 on Tuesday.

The latest bulletin said the total recoveries increased to 22,38,226 after 10,241 more infected persons got cured in 24 hours ending 9 am on Tuesday.

Active cases were at 62,395 on Monday.

Five more persons succumbed to the infection today, taking the overall toll to 14,677, the bulletin said.

East Godavari district reported the maximum 440 fresh cases, followed by Krishna with 356, Guntur 222 and West Godavari 186.

The remaining nine districts added less than 150 new cases each, with Srikakulam registering the lowest of 21.

Anantapuramu district reported two fresh fatalities and Chittoor, Guntur and SPS Nellore one each in a day.

