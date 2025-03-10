Bengaluru, Mar 10 (PTI) Kannada actress Harshavardhini Ranya alias Ranya Rao who was arrested in a gold smuggling case was remanded to judicial custody for 14 days by a special court for economic offences, on Monday.

The actress was in the custody of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence for three days for interrogation.

Also Read | Human Sacrifice Case in Gujarat: Occultist Hacks Minor Girl to Death With Axe in Front of Her Mother in Chhota Udepur, Places Victim’s Blood on Temple Stairs.

On Monday, the DRI officials produced her before the court where she broke down.

The DRI said it seized the gold bars worth Rs 12.56 crore from Ranya Rao at Kempegowda International Airport here.

Also Read | Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Pare Gains to Close Lower; Oil and Gas, Industrial Shares Major Drag.

Rao is the stepdaughter of senior IPS officer Ramachandra Rao.

The DGP-rank officer is currently serving as the Chairman and Managing Director of the Karnataka State Police Housing and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)