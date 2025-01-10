Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], January 10 (ANI): Adani Group has collaborated with Gorakhpur-headquartered Gita Press for free distribution of one crore copies of "Aarti Sangraha" among the devotees at Mahakumbh in Prayagraj.

The book, a collection of devotional hymns or aartis, is published by Gita Press and the initiative will be part of Sanatan Sahitya Seva.

Representatives of Gita Press, an organisation dedicated to the objective of preserving, promoting and spreading Indian culture, met Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani in Ahmedabad on Friday.

"Maha Kumbh is the great yagya of Indian culture and religious faith. It is a matter of immense pleasure for us that in this Mahayagya, in collaboration with the prestigious institution Gita Press, we are offering one crore copies of 'Aarti Sangrah' free of cost to the devotees coming to Kumbh," said Gautam Adani.

"Today, I got inspiration from the respected officials of Gita Press who have been serving the nation for 100 years through Sanatan Sahitya and I got the privilege of expressing my gratitude for the excellent service of Gita Press. The feeling of selfless service and responsibility towards religion and culture is a form of patriotism, to which we all are committed. Seva is meditation, seva is prayer and seva is God."

Gita Press, committed to the service of Sanatan Dharma, completed its 100 years in 2023.

Speaking about the collaboration with the Adani Group, Gita Press representatives said they have utmost respect for every institution working with a sacred spirit.

"It is a matter of great joy that the Chairman of Adani Group, Shri Gautam Adani, has himself joined this cultural and spiritual journey by taking a pledge of service to the Sanatan spirit. Gita Press is confident that with long-term cooperation, coordination and faith, this initiative will be instrumental in propagating and spreading the Sanatan Dharma and building a Vishwaguru Bharat," one of the Gita Press representatives said.

On behalf of Gita Press, General Secretary Neelratan Chandgothia, Trustee Devi Dayal Aggarwal, Member of Trust Board Ram Narayan Chandak, Manager Lal Mani Tiwari and Acharya Sanjay Tiwari met Gautam Adani.

The Maha Kumbh Mela , one of the largest spiritual gatherings in the world, serves as a confluence not only of rivers but also of cultures, traditions, and artistic expressions.

The grand event, celebrated every twelve years, transcends the boundaries of religion and spirituality, offering a platform to showcase India's rich cultural heritage.

Crores of devotees are expected to attend the Maha Kumbh.

"Shahi Snan" will take place on January 14 (Makar Sankranti), January 29 (Mauni Amavasya), and February 3 (Basant Panchami). (ANI)

