Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], February 8 (ANI): Adani University, emerged as a key academic hub for the IETE West Zone Seminar and IETE Students Forum (ISF) Congress 2026, organised on the theme Trends and Innovation in Aerospace Electronics.

The seminar was organised by the Delhi-headquartered Institution of Electronics and Telecommunication Engineers (IETE) and hosted by its Ahmedabad centre, in collaboration with Adani University, the Space Applications Centre of the Indian Space Research Organisation (SAC-ISRO), and the Bhaskaracharya Institute for Space Applications and Geo-informatics (BISAG-N). Sessions were held in both Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar.

The inaugural ceremony took place on Saturday at the Adani University campus in Shantigram, Ahmedabad, and commenced with a traditional lamp-lighting.

Prof (Dr) Dhaval Pujara, Provost of Adani University, delivered the welcome address, highlighting the university's focus on innovation-led education, research excellence and collaboration in emerging technology domains. The inaugural address was delivered by Preeti Agrawal, Chairperson of the IETE's Ahmedabad centre.

The event was graced by Nilesh Desai, Director of the Space Applications Centre, ISRO, as Chief Guest, while Ashish Pandey, Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Union Bank of India (UBI), attended as Guest of Honour.

The keynote address was delivered by Ashish Rajvanshi, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Adani Defence & Aerospace, who spoke on the growing role of electronics and avionics in nation-building, the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat and the roadmap toward Viksit Bharat 2047. Sunil, President, IETE, delivered the presidential address.

The seminar featured a series of technical sessions and expert-led discussions on emerging technologies, research advancements and innovation trends in aerospace electronics. Industry professionals, academicians, researchers and students participated actively, making the programme a dynamic platform for knowledge exchange.

By hosting the inaugural proceedings, Adani University reinforced its position as a centre for technology-focused learning and research, while contributing to national efforts to strengthen aerospace and electronics capabilities.

The program concluded with a forward-looking emphasis on sustained collaboration, research partnerships and innovation-driven growth. (ANI)

