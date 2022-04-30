Davanagere (Karnataka) [India], April 30 (ANI): An additional 2 lakh metric tons of Ragi would be procured under the Minimum Support Price scheme after getting approval from the Centre, said Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday.

Speaking to media persons at Jagalur in Davanagere district, Bommai said, already 2 lakh tons of Ragi has been procured and recently an additional 1.14 lakh tons were procured. Now there is still demand for procurement of more Ragi. The issue has been raised with the Union Food minister and it would be discussed further to get the approval for procurement of another 2 lakh tons.

Also Read | Heatwave in Uttar Pradesh: Banda Records Highest Maximum Temperature of 47.4 Degrees Celsius.

Replying to a question about his stand on Hindi becoming the National Language, Bommai said. "I have stated it clearly. As the States were formed on linguistic basis, the regional considerations would have primacy. Kannada is supreme in Karnataka, not any other language."

Reacting to irregularities in recruitment of lecturers and PSIs, he said, the probe has been handed over to the CID after the preliminary investigation. "We will go to the bottom of the scam. Stern action would be taken against the culprits."

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Hosts Sikh Delegation at His Residence, Says ‘Gurus Have Taught Courage and Service’.

When asked whether the recruitment scams have dented the image of the government, "it is not the question of the government here. The exams are being conducted on the lines of UPSC exams. The irregularities were detected by the government and investigation has been ordered. Any irregularities if found would be dealt with severely," Bommai replied. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)