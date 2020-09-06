New Delhi [India], September 6 (ANI): Five additional Inter-state trains pertaining to East Coast Railway will run from September 12 and the bookings will start from September 10.

The Special Trains will run towards Durg and Ahamadabad from Bhubaneswar, towards Korba from Visakhapatnam, between Howrah and Trichirapalli through ECoR jurisdiction.

Also Read | Mysuru Car Driver Fined Rs 11,000 For Blocking Route of Ambulance Ferrying Elderly Patient to Hospital.

Meanwhile, six pairs of Additional Special Trains pertaining to Western Railways (WR) will be resumed from 12th September till further notice, said Public Relations Officer (PRO), Western Railways (WR).

The Indian Railways will run 40 pairs of new special trains from September 12 for which the reservations will begin from September 10, said Vinod Kumar Yadav, Chairman Railway Board on Saturday. (ANI)

Also Read | Sandalwood Drug Case: Yashas K, Son of Bengaluru Congress Corporator S Keshavamurthy, Summoned by NCB.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)