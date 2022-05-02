Lucknow, May 2 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath here on Monday assured vice-chancellor of Gujarat-based Rashtriya Raksha University of every possible assistance for the establishment of its regional campus in the state.

VC Bimal N Patel met the chief minister at hid official residence here.

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh to Implement Uniform Civil Code Soon, CM Jairam Thakur Says ‘Move Won’t Harm Muslims’.

"The UP Chief Minister sought detailed information from Vice-Chancellor Patel about the establishment of the regional campus, infrastructure-related facilities, and commencement of educational and training programmes, and assured that the state government will extend all possible help," the UP government said in a statement issued here.

The Gandhinagar-based central university was established by the Parliament in 2020 to meet the need for trained manpower in policing, criminal justice and correctional administration. It provides students with different academic courses related to policing and internal security.

Also Read | Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G Now Available for Sale in India, Check Offers Here.

As per the directives of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the aim of the university is to prepare trained youths for the security forces, said Patel.

The institute runs various courses including diploma in police science, diploma in industrial and personal security, certificate in physical education and cyber safety, he said.

From the next academic session, graduate, post-graduate and PhD courses have been proposed in police administration, criminology, psychology, cyber safety among others, the VC said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)