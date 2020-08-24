Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday virtually attended stone-laying foundation ceremony of Small Industries Development Bank of India's (SIDBI) new green building.

He said, "This new concept of SIDBI's green building, reflects Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision where we all work together to save energy and encourage green energy."

"The provision of recycling water, utilisation of solar energy will be facilitated in this green building of SIDBI," he added.

Adityanath further said that for the state with the highest population in the country, i.e., Uttar Pradesh and the MSME sector, SIDBI is an important institution.

"For the encouragement of the MSME sector, SIDBI is committed towards its progress. Through SIDBI, the propelling of startups can be done," he said.

"We believe that PM Modi's positive thinking has enabled the youth to think of becoming employment givers rather than be employment seekers," he added.

Adityanath further said: "In Uttar Pradesh, a startup fund of Rs 1,000 crore has been set up. SIDBI has signed an MoU with our government recently. PM Modi's Atmanirbhar Bharat scheme will be boosted by the startup sector. SIDBI can play a big role in this direction." (ANI)

