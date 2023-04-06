Lucknow, Apr 6 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday congratulated BJP workers on the occasion of the party's foundation day.

"Heartfelt congratulations to all the nationalist workers on the 43rd Foundation Day of the BJP! Under the successful leadership of National President JP Nadda ji, we are all committed to the upliftment of every person standing in the last rung of society by making 'Seva Hi Sangathan' a reality," he tweeted.

Also Read | Want COVID-19 Booster Dose? Delhi Residents May Struggle To Get Additional Shots As Only 10 Centres Operating Amid Surge in Coronavirus Cases.

On the occasion, Adityanath participated in a programme organised at the BJP's state headquarters in Lucknow. Both Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, BJP state president Bhupendra Chaudhary, and party workers were also present on the occasion.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)