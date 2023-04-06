Delhi, April 06: COVID-19 cases has been on a rise in Delhi with the national capital registering more than 500 cases for two consecutive days. Despite the rising cases of coronavirus infection, Delhi residents might find it hard to get the precautionary or booster dose of the Covid vaccine with just 10 vaccination centres currently functional.

According to the daily health bulletin shared by Delhi government, the city logged 509 fresh cases from 1,918 samples tested, with a positivity rate of 26.5% on Wednesday. However, to make matters worse for the residents, there are only 10 centres where the precautionary dose is available in the city, out of which only one offers free vaccination, the rest providing paid services in private facilities, TOI reported. Mumbai Records First COVID-19 Death After Gap of 78 Days, Chembur Resident Dies of Coronavirus Infection.

Five districts including East Delhi, New Delhi and North don't have a single operational vaccination centre. TOI quoted a health department official as saying that the state government has planned fresh action on vaccination. Very few people were coming for the precautionary dose. That is why the number of vaccination centres was reduced. But since cases are surging again, they will accordingly procure vaccines from the central government and set up vaccination centres, the official said. COVID-19 Surge in Himachal Pradesh: CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Urges People To Follow Protocols and Wear Masks at Crowded Places.

The manpower deployed at the vaccination centres had been recalled for other health schemes, district officials said. However, it is important to note that despite the surge in infections, less than 100 residents have taken the booster dose in Delhi in the past week.

The booster dose is necessary for the elderly and those with comorbidities as the current surge is largely owing to the Omicron sub-lineage, XBB.1.16, a combination of sub-lineages BA.2.10.1 and BA 2.75. Experts believe that this strain can infect through the immunity obtained from natural infection and vaccination.

Dr Lalit Kant, former scientist, ICMR feels that India should tweak the vaccines a bit as the vaccines currently in India is made for previous Covid variants. The Delhi government has asked residents to remain vigilant and ensure proper precautions in the wake of rising infections.

