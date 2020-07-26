Gorakhpur, Jul 26 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath conducted an aerial survey of the areas inundated by heavy rainfall in Gorakhpur district on Sunday.

He also inspected the preparations for making Lalit Narayan Mishra Railway Hospital and AIIMS-Gorakhpur L-2 hospitals for treatment of COVID-19 patients. He said the L-2 hospitals should be ready at the earliest, the UP government said in a statement.

Officials said one 50-bed ward for coronavirus patients is being set up in AIIMS-Gorakhpur.

After inspecting the water level, he asked flood and irrigation department officials to constantly monitor and ensure all dams remain safe. He directed the district administration to ensure adequate deployment of boats in the flood-affected areas.

