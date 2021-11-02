Jammu, Nov 1 (PTI) Concerned over the "mushrooming" of unauthorised colonies in the Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, the administration on Monday ordered the suspension of issuance of land ownership documents in Vijaypur sub-division, officials said.

Samba Deputy Commissioner Anuradha Gupta issued the order, an official spokesman said.

Also Read | Shirur Vidhan Sabha Constituency in Maharashtra: Sitting MLA, Candidates For Assembly Elections 2019, Results And Winners.

The deputy commissioner also ordered a probe into the mushrooming of illegal and unauthorised colonies in the sub-division.

"Due to mushrooming of unauthorized colonies in various parts of sub division of Vijaypur in the guise of normal sale purchase of land and to carry out an urgent field verification to rule out any attempt to develop unplanned & unauthorized colonies, the sub divisional magistrate (SDM) shall hold a detailed enquiry into the matter and submit the report," the order said.

Also Read | Odisha BSE 10th Result 2019 Not Today: Class 10 Board Exam Scores to Be Declared Soon Online at bseodisha.ac.in; Here's List of Website to Check Marks.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)