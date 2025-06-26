Sahibganj (Jharkhand), Jun 26 (PTI) The descendants of tribal icon Sido-Kanho on Thursday alleged that they were denied permission to observe "Hul diwas" (rebellion day) on June 30 in Bhognadih in Sahibganj district by the administration.

Sidhu and Kanhu Murmu were two brothers who led the Santhal rebellion against British rule in 1855-1856. This uprising, also known as the Santhal Hul, took place in the present-day Jharkhand.

Addressing a press conference in Bhognadih on Thursday, Veer Sido-Kanhu's descendant Mandal Murmu said the administration has refused to grant permission for the "Hul Diwas" programme scheduled for June 30, to be organised by "Sido-Kanhu Hul Foundation" and "Aato Manjhi Vashi Bhognaadih".

He claimed that Sido-Kanhu's own descendants are being stopped from celebrating "Hul Diwas" in their own village and own land.

The Sub Divisional Officer (SDO) Sahibganj in a letter dated June 23 denied permission to them on the pretext of the proposed visit of Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren in Bhognadih on that day, Murmu said.

Murmu said on June 3 he sought permission to organise a two-day programme (June 29 and 30) but it was denied vide a letter dated June 23 by SDO Sahibganj.

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren and former minister Lobin Hembram were invited as chief guest and special guest of the programme respectively.

