Admiral Karambir Singh and Admiral Tony Radakin in Delhi on Friday.

By Indian Navy Adm, Chief Of Naval Staff Adm Holds Interaction

New Delhi [India], October 22 (ANI): Indian Navy Admiral Karambir Singh on Friday held interaction with First Sea Lord and United Kingdom's Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Tony Radakin over the collaborative mechanisms towards ensuring peace and security in the region.

Also Read | Amit Shah on 3-Day Maiden Visit to Jammu and Kashmir from Tomorrow Post Abrogation of Article 370.

"A fruitful interaction between Adm Tony Radakin, First Sea Lord & CNS, #RoyalNavy & Adm Karambir Singh, #CNS," an Indian Navy spokesperson tweeted.

"Amongst other #naval #bilateralcooperation issue, the Chiefs emphasised collaborative mechanisms towards ensuring peace & security in the region. #BridgesofFriendship," his tweet read further. (ANI)

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Drone Grid Set Up To Monitor Security of Minority Workers in Kashmir Valley Amid Civilian Killings.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)