India News | Adopt Austerity in the Face of Pandemic: Goa Governor to CM

Panaji, June 5 (PTI) Goa Governor Satya Pal Malik on Friday wrote to Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and requested him to adopt "austerity measures" and reduce wasteful expenditure.

The coronavirus pandemic had thrown up unprecedented challenges before the state, he said in the letter, according to the Raj Bhavan spokesperson.

Malik requested Sawant "toadopt appropriate austerity measures in the state economy and reduce wasteful expenditure so that more resources are made available for battling COVID- 19 and bringing the economy back on track", the spokesperson said.

"The pandemic has dented the economy severely. In the prevailing scenario, it becomes an imperative for the state to bring in greater economy in the expenses and set an example," the governor wrote.

The need of the hour is to make available greater resources towards pandemic relief measures and revival of the economy, the letter said.

"In his letter Hon'ble Governor said that he had alsoinstructed Raj Bhavan to adopt austerity measuresto reduce expenditure so as to give some relief to theState exchequer," the spokesperson added.

