New Delhi, Jul 5 (PTI) An advocate has withdrawn her consent for appointment as a judge of the Delhi High Court after the Union government kept the Supreme Court Collegium's recommendation of her name pending for nearly a year.

Advocate Shwetasree Majumdar's name was recommended by the apex court collegium on August 21 last year, along with the names of two other lawyers, to the Centre for their appointment as Delhi High Court judges.

The two others were Ajay Digpaul and Harish Vaidyanathan Shankar.

While the Centre cleared the appointments of Digpaul and Shankar on January 6, 2025, Majumdar's name was left pending without any reasons being assigned.

Majumdar is the Managing Partner of Fidus Law Chambers, a firm she founded in 2008. She is an alumna of the National Law School of India University, Bengaluru.

She has appeared in more than 500 matters before the high courts and the Supreme Court of India.

She has been appointed Amicus Curiae by various benches of the Delhi High Court and served on the six-member committee responsible for drafting the Delhi High Court (Original Side) Rules, 2018.

