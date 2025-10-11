Saharanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 11 (ANI): Preparations are in full swing for the upcoming visit of Afghanistan's Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi to the Darul Uloom Deoband in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur on Saturday, where he will also address the students and the general public.

The Afghan minister is set to reach the Darul Uloom Deoband around 10:30 AM, and will address a public function at 3 PM, media in charge of Darul Uloom Deoband, Ashraf Usmani said.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, October 11, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

"Afghanistan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi is visiting here today. We are making arrangements accordingly. He will reach here around 10:30 AM or 11 AM. First he will take diksha, will get some 'taleem' (education),and will take hadith." After that we will show him Darul Uloom Deoband after he arrives and will be given food and drinks," Usmani told ANI.

"Around 3 PM, a public program will be held where he will address students and the public," he said.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Result Today, October 11, 2025: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

"He is a guest of the country. We have to take care of him. In his program today, he will address the students and general public...Nothing special is being kept, many guests come here all the time, just this one program is organised. Deoband is an academic ideology; whoever is related to education, they will be introduced to Deoband, and want to come here, explore the place," Usmani mentioned.

Darul Uloom Deoband, an Islamic seminary, has produced Islamic scholars from India and around the world. The seminary was established in the late 1800s by Sayyid Muhammad Abid, Fazlur Rahman Usmai, Mahtab Ali Deobandi and others.

The foundation of the current campus was laid by Muhamad Qasim Nanautawi. The school mainly teaches manqulat.

The Taliban minister is on a week-long visit to India, beginning from October 9 till October 16. This is the first high-level delegation from Kabul to India since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in August 2021. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)