Bareilly (UP), Jul 21 (PTI) An African swine fever case was reported here, after which a premiere livestock research institute in the region urged the authorities to issue an alert.

Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI) Joint Director Dr P Singh on Thursday said after Mizoram, Tripura and Assam, a case of African swine flu has now been reported in Bareilly.

Singh said a pig of Anil Kumar, a resident of Bhadsar Dandiya village in Nawabganj tehsil here, died from the disease.

A few days ago, Kumar's pig had high fever and stopped eating and drinking, said Singh. Kumar later sent a sample of the dead pig for testing, which confirmed the disease, Singh added.

The official said a letter has been sent to the chief veterinary officer on behalf of the IVRI and the officer has been asked to issue an alert and advisory.

It has been decided by the IVRI to send a team to the village to investigate infection in other pigs.

Sing said a radius of one kilometre from the spot where the infection is confirmed is declared as an infected zone.

Though this infection does not pose a threat to humans, animal husbandry workers who comes in contact with an infected pig can spread this infection to other animals.

This infection was first detected in the animals in Africa in 1920.

