Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 11 (ANI): When the Congress termed the Janata Dal (Secular) (JDS) as the 'B' team of the BJP, and the JDS called the Congress as the real 'B' team, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that this means both the opposition parties have accepted that BJP is the 'A' team.

The Chief Minister was speaking to reporters in Belagavi.

"We are not bothered as to who is the 'B' team. Though Congress is expressing confidence in scoring a big victory in the Legislative Council polls, the reality is that BJP has a very good chance of triumph. There is complete unity in the BJP," Bommai said.

Replying to a question on former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy's statement that Siddaramaiah has a soft corner for the CM (Bommai), he said, "Siddaramaiah actually is targeting me more. You can draw your own conclusions whether he is soft or hard by observing the language Siddaramaiah has been using against me."

"I have decided not to intervene between the two. Nobody can finish any party. It is the people who decide the fate," Bommai said.

BJP has won three seats in the Rajya Sabha elections for the first time. Our representation in the Rajya Sabha has gone up. We are confident of winning all four seats in the Legislative Council elections. We are getting good responses in the Graduates' and Teachers' constituencies. Arun Shahapur and Hanumanth Nirani are set to win with huge margins, Bommai said.

Replying to a question on senior BJP leader Prabhakar Kore, Bommai said, "Kore is always with us. He will always be our senior leader. He is not accompanying us only because he had a pre-scheduled programme to receive the Doctorate honour. We have organised mega campaign rallies in Belagavi and Hubballi. We are confident of winning all the 4 seats," Bommai said. (ANI)

