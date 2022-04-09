New Delhi [India], April 9 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Anup Kesari and two other party workers who joined BJP ahead of upcoming state Assembly elections expressed their disappointment with AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and accused him of "being ignorant" during a roadshow in Mandi constituency a few days ago.

In a major setback to AAP in Himachal Pradesh, its state unit AAP president Anup Kesari, general secretary organisation Satish Thakur and Una district chief Iqbal Singh, joined BJP at the residence of JP Nadda in the national capital.

Speaking to ANI, Kesari said, "We have been working round the clock with utmost honesty and dedication for AAP for the past eight years in Himachal Pradesh. However, Arvind Kejriwal overlooked the state party workers when he came for a rally and roadshow in Mandi. In the hill state, AAP workers considered this ignorance as an insult and quit the party for self-respect."

"We are very much disappointed with him (Kejriwal). He could not even turn his eyes towards us who work day and night for the party. Only Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann were the key highlights of the roadshow in Mandi," Kesari stated.

After joining BJP, he also assured Union Minister Anurag Thakur and party national chief JP Nadda of working more harder for the party to bring it back to power in the upcoming assembly polls.

Satish Thakur and Iqbal Singh also described the same reason for quitting AAP saying the workers who had committed themselves to the party felt insulted by the Delhi and Punjab chief ministers during the roadshow in Himachal Pradesh' Mandi.

"We felt insulted and ignored during the roadshow on April 6. So, we decided to join BJP to work under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and serve the people of Himachal Pradesh," Thakur said.

Singh said, "Only Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann participated in the roadshow. They did not bother about interacting with the party workers of Himachal Pradesh. They ignored and insulted us. Hence, we joined BJP."

Anurag Thakur welcomed the top three leaders of AAP to BJP saying that their presence and support will strengthen the party to retain its power in Himachal Pradesh.

He also hit out at Kejriwal for insulting his own party workers during the roadshow.

"On one side, Kejriwal talks about his party all the time, and on the other side, he overlooked and insulted his own dedicated workers. During the roadshow in Mandi, except CM Kejriwal and CM Mann, no one was allowed on the vehicle. No leader was given a place on the rath (vehicle). Their entry will strengthen our party," the minister said.

The AAP is now eyeing Himachal Pradesh after a thumping victory in Punjab. Notably, assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh will take place in December this year. AAP will now contest all 68 seats in the Assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh. (ANI)

