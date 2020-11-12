Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 12 (ANI): After interrogating Gabriella Demetriades, the girlfriend of Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal, in a drug case for around six hours on Wednesday, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) summoned her for questioning again on Thursday.

The NCB said as the inquiry was not completed on Wednesday, she was summoned again.

Also Read | Chanpatia Vidhan Sabha Seat Result in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: BJP’s Umakant Singh Declared Winner by EC.

Actor Rampal will also be called for questioning on Friday or Saturday but only after Gabriella's statements are recorded, the NCB added.

The NCB officers had earlier conducted a raid at the residence of Rampal on Monday and seized some electronic gadgets. (ANI)

Also Read | Nautan Vidhan Sabha Seat Result in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: BJP Candidate Narayan Prasad Retains Constituency.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)