Balasore (Odisha) [India], June 7 (ANI): The Coromandel Express, which was one of the three trains involved in the horrific crash and derailment in Odisha, arrived at the Balasore railway station on Wednesday.

Earlier, on Wednesday, the Coromandel Express resumed its services and left Shalimar station in West Bengal's Howrah for its journey to Chennai.

The accident, which claimed the lives of 275 passengers and left over 1,000 injured, involved Yeshwantpur-Howrah Superfast Express, Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express and a goods train.

The Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express collided with a stationary freight train, resulting in the derailment of several coaches.

A few of the derailed coaches fell on another track and were hit by another passenger train -- Howrah Express, which was coming from Yesvantpur.

On Monday, the Howrah-Puri Vande Bharat Express train crossed the restored railway track in Balasore after the passenger train services resumed in the district. (ANI)

