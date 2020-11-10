New Delhi [India], November 10 (ANI): The Election Commission of India on Tuesday said after RJD's statement that it had won 119 seats by around 9 pm, that results were declared for only 146 seats by that time.

"About an hour ago at 9 pm, a message was broadcast by a political party on social media that it has won 119 seats. Our website is in the public domain. The factual status is that we have published results for 146 seats while for 97 seats we have published trends till then," ECI official Chandra Bhushan said.

Also Read | Darauli (SC) Barauli Vidhan Sabha Seat Result in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: CPIMLL’s Satyadeo Ram Wins, Elected as MLA.

ECI Secretary-General Umesh Sinha said that there could be a possibility of counting postal ballots in seats where margins are very less.

"Several results have been obtained till 10 pm. The margins are very less in the assembly elections. There could be a scenario to count the postal ballots by candidates in such seats where margins are less," he said.

Also Read | Valmiki Nagar Vidhan Sabha Seat Result in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: JDU’s Dhirendra Pratap Singh Wins, Elected as MLA.

ECI said that results will be delayed as the number of polling stations have been increased from 72,723 earlier to 1,06,515, an increase of 46.5 per cent over the previous election, to ensure adherence to social distancing measures in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

The fate of 3,755 candidates is being decided in the polls which were held in three phases. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)