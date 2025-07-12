Agartala (Tripura) [India], July 12 (ANI): In a significant step towards sustainable urban development, the Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) has unveiled a comprehensive new master plan named 'Greater Agartala', aimed at guiding the capital city's growth over the next two decades.

Speaking to ANI, Agartala Mayor Dipak Majumder said the new plan was crucial to address the city's rapid expansion and to ensure organised development going forward.

"Agartala has never had a formal master plan, which is why much of the city's previous development was unplanned. 'Greater Agartala' aims to correct that course," he stated.

The ambitious blueprint incorporates the city's existing 51 municipal wards, while bringing 49 adjoining Gram Panchayats under the planning framework for future urban expansion.

"Depending on the necessity and population growth, development will be extended to these areas," the Mayor explained.

Key features of the new plan include provisions for Metro rail stations, New industrial estates, wider roads and flyovers, and Modern housing infrastructure. To prepare the plan, cutting-edge Geographic Information System (GIS) technology has been utilised, ensuring data-driven and precise urban mapping.

In addition, the Urban Development Department is in the process of developing a 3D city model, which will offer a detailed visualisation of future Agartala.

Given the rising number of apartment-based residences, new real estate laws are also in the pipeline to streamline construction and housing policies.

Mayor Majumder confirmed that the first phase of the plan is already complete and is currently under review in the AMC council meeting.

"After approvals and further discussions, we'll begin formulating policies and executing the framework laid out in this plan," he said.

With this initiative, Agartala sets a forward-looking precedent for urban transformation, aiming to strike a balance between growth and liveability. (ANI)

