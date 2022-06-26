Hyderabad, Jun 26 (PTI) Demanding the scrapping of the Centre's 'Agnipath' scheme, Congress MP from Karnataka Syed Nasir Hussain on Sunday alleged the NDA government was "weakening" the armed forces through this scheme.

Also Read | Assam's Kaziranga Park and Tiger Reserve Faces New Threat From Invasive Plant Species.

Also Read | ‘Narendra Modi Government To Launch One Nation, One Dialysis Programme Soon’, Says Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

The scheme is yet another ill-conceived disruption by the BJP government that would create new problems for national security without solving its existing ones, the Congress Rajya Sabha member claimed.

"This Tughlaqi government acts first, and then starts thinking. Many amendments have already been made in the last few days, but the Congress party and the youth of the country are demanding its complete rollback. We will not entertain any kind of amendments in this scheme," Hussain told reporters here.

The BJP government is trying to save money while the priority should be to protect the country regardless of cost, he said adding all stakeholders have "rejected" Modi (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) government's Agnipath scheme.

Hussain further claimed the country's security would be in "danger" with this scheme and alleged "it will weaken our army. You are playing with the country's security".

“There will be only 45,000-50,000 contractual recruitments every year. Out of these, less than 12,000 jawans are supposed to get regular job every year. If this scheme continues for another 15 years, then the total number of soldiers in the Army will come down from 14 lakh to less than 6 lakh,” he said.

"Why is the PM not listening to the youth? Why is he silent? We ask him to shun his arrogance," the Congress leader asked.

The Congress would continue its fight against Agnipath scheme and party leaders and activists would observe peaceful 'satyagraha' from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm on June 27 in all Assembly constituencies of the country, he said.

The scheme was never placed before Parliament or the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence and the Congress party would oppose the scheme in the upcoming session of Parliament, he added.

According to him, all those who benefited from the Modi government including those from corporate sector, are defending this scheme.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)