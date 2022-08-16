Agra, Aug 16 (PTI) Two minor sisters died here after being hit by a bus on Tuesday when they were crossing a road, police said.

The bus driver has been arrested, they said.

The dead have been identified as eight-year-old Rani and two-year-old Kajal.

Rakabganj police station incharge Rakesh Kumar said, "The accident took place at 2 pm on Tuesday. They were hit by the bus, when they were crossing the road. Rani and Kajal died during treatment at a government hospital in Agra.

The bodies were sent for a post-mortem."

Kumar said the girls' father works as a ragpicker. The driver of the bus was arrested after the incident, he added.

