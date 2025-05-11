Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 11 (ANI): Agra Police arrested three individuals on Sunday, involved in the trafficking and sale of ganja (cannabis), seizing a massive 191.680 kilograms of the contraband, valued at approximately Rs 1.5 crore.

DCP City Sonam Kumar stated that the operation was carried out jointly by the teams from Thana Trans Yamuna and ACP Chatta, based on a tip-off from an informant. Acting swiftly, the police set up barricades and launched an intensive vehicle-checking drive in the area.

The arrested suspects were reportedly bringing the ganja from Odisha and distributing it across various parts of Agra.

Police are verifying the criminal history of the accused and mapping the areas where the drugs were being sold. More details will emerge as the investigation progresses. (ANI)

