Thane, Feb 15 (PTI) The Anti-Corruption Bureau has detained an inspector at the agriculture office in Maharashtra's Thane district for allegedly demanding bribe from a fertiliser dealer, the ACB said on Wednesday.

The accused, who worked as the district standard control officer at the agriculture office, had allegedly demanded Rs 25,000 for restoring the suspended license of the fertiliser dealer. Later, the accused reduced the demand to Rs 20,000, the ACB said in a release.

The fertiliser dealer lodged a complaint with the Thane ACB which apprehended the accused on Tuesday and registered a case against him under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, it said.

