New Delhi [India], April 29 (ANI): With the Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections scheduled to be held in 2023, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will execute a detailed action plan from May 5 to May 20 in the state to strengthen the party, party sources said on Thursday.

Ahead of the State Assembly poll next year, the core leaders of the Chhattisgarh BJP held an important meeting with party national president JP Nadda and party national general secretary BL Santosh in the national capital on Thursday. The meeting was attended by former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh, BJP State President Vishnu Dutt among other leaders.

Also Read | Vivo S15e With 50MP Triple Rear Cameras Launched in China; Prices, Features & Specifications.

According to party sources, discussions were held regarding the execution of a detailed action plan from May 5 to May 20.

"As per this plan, vistaraks (observers) will be sent to all the Shakti Kendras of the state. There are more than 4,500 Shakti Kendras in the state. Each Shakti Kendra includes 5-7 booths. All vistaraks will carry out the election preparations at these booths in 15 days," said sources.

Also Read | Realme GT Neo 3 Smartphone Launching Today in India; Watch LIVE Streaming Here.

Sources revealed that after that the party is also preparing to hold protests on various issues including unemployment allowance in the state in the presence of the party's Yuva Morcha. The party is also chalking out a plan for the same, sources added.

Sources further told that instructions were given to strengthen the party at the booth level during the meeting.

The 2018 Chhattisgarh Assembly elections were held in two phases on November 12, 2018, and the second on November 20, 2018. In 2018, Congress in Chhattisgarh Assembly polls won 68 of the total 90 seats. The BJP was reduced to only 15 seats while the Janata Congress Chhattisgarh Jogi-Bahujan Samaj Party (JCCJ-BSP) combine won seven seats. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)