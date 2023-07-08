New Delhi [India], July 8 (ANI): Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur on Saturday rode a bike with MotoGP riders ahead of the MotoGP racing event scheduled to take place at Buddha International Circuit in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Budh Nagar from September 22 to 24 this year.

Thakur was trying his hands at the super bike with the bikers accompanying him. In a message to media, Thakur said that for the first time such a big event is happening in the country which will help in boosting the automobile industry.

Also Read | Kerala: 55-Year Old Man Trapped Inside Well in Vizhinjam, Rescue Operation Underway (Watch Video).

"Moto GP is going to be held in India for the first time. This big event will be held in Gautam Budh Nagar, India. First time an Indian racer will participate in a Moto GP race. Now there will be a boost for racing bikes our automobile industry will also get a lot of boost. This is going to be a big initiative...I have full faith that this is just the beginning, India will achieve new heights in racing," said Thakur.

Earlier, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the success of the MotoGP racing event would strengthen 'Brand Uttar Pradesh'. After meeting with the organizers of the race, UP CM Adityanath unveiled the first ticket for the first race of 'MotoGP India 2023.

Also Read | Gujarat: Labourer Killed, Two Injured After Soil Mound Collapses on Them at Construction Site in Vadodara.

On the occasion, Adityanath said, "MotoGP is the world's biggest, fastest, and oldest bike racing competition. It is a matter of pride and joy that for the first time, India will be hosting 'MotoGP' from September 22 to September 24, 2023, at Buddha International Circuit, Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh. This will undoubtedly be a significant and prestigious event for the new Uttar Pradesh of the new India as well as for the entire nation."

"The successful conduct of the 'MotoGP Bharat' racing competition would firmly establish 'Brand Uttar Pradesh' at the global level. Also, this year, for the first time outside Europe, 'Moto E-Race' will also be organized in Uttar Pradesh. This competition will add a new chapter to the state's success story," he added.

Chief Minister Adityanath also said that due to the non-cooperation and apathy of the previous governments, the 'Formula One Race' brought to Uttar Pradesh was discontinued only after one event.

"This is the reason Carmelo, the race's organizer, was hesitant to hold the event in Uttar Pradesh in 2023 when we first met last year. I assured him of the full cooperation and security of the government regarding the organization of this race in Uttar Pradesh," he said.

UP CM said that out of the total member countries of MotoGP, 12 countries are members of G-20. "It also includes US, Australia, France, and Japan. Presently, India is chairing the G-20 and at the same time, the G-20 heads of state will be present in New Delhi when this competition is held. By organizing the race, there will be an economic activity of Rs 1,000 crore in Uttar Pradesh," CM said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said that the use of 30 per cent ethanol in the bike used in the competition is commendable. "It will help in reducing the carbon footprint. Uttar Pradesh is the largest ethanol-producing state in the country. From this point of view, organizing this grand event is important," CM said further.

On behalf of the Spanish rider Enea Bastianini, the organizers gave the Chief Minister a helmet in addition, the Chief Minister sent a personally signed helmet as a gift. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)