Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 16 (ANI): Flying squad team of Uttar Pradesh Police on Saturday evening seized cash worth Rs 50 lakh from a car in Kanpur during checking in view of Assembly polls in the state, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) East, Pramod Kumar Singh.

According to the police, a car registered on Lucknow number was caught by the flying squad team from the Ramadevi intersection in the Chakeri area police station.

Also Read | Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: Rapper Sidhu Moosewala Is Congress Candidate From Mansa.

On the information of the flying squad team, the team of the Directorate of Income Tax Investigation reached the spot.

"The vehicle is of Amin Raine, resident of Bajaria police station of Orai district. The Scorpio vehicle was taken to the police station Chakeri and Amen Raine was questioned about the cash till late night," said police.

Also Read | Bhupesh Baghel-Led Chhattisgarh Government To Generate 12-15 Lakh New Employment Opportunities in Next Five Years.

"Police flying squad team has seized cash worth Rs 50 lakh from a Scorpio car during checking in view of Assembly polls in the state. The driver claimed that the money belongs to a company, Raj Frozen Products. IT team has been called," said DCP East Pramod Kumar Singh.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)