Ahmedabad, Sep 15 (PTI) As many as 4,300 women beneficiaries in Ahmedabad will be handed over gas kits and subscription vouchers under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana 2.0 on September 17 as part of the programmes organised by the district administration to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday, officials said on Wednesday.

As many as 1,600 women beneficiaries in Ahmedabad city and another 2,700 in six Ahmedabad municipalities and nine talukas will be handed over their kits and vouchers under the scheme on September 17 as part of the programme, they said.

"The district administration has organised several public welfare programmes in Ahmedabad on the occasion of PM Narendra Modi's birthday on September 17. Poor people from the district will benefit under various schemes," a release from the district administration said.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana 2.0, a total of 400 beneficiaries will be offered gas kits and subscription vouchers at four venues each in the city. Another 900 beneficiaries in rural Ahmedabad will get their kits and vouchers in programmes organised across nine different talukas within the district, it said.

"Further, in each of the six municipalities of Ahmedabad, 300 beneficiaries will get the kits and vouchers under the scheme as per the programme, covering a total 1,800 beneficiaries," it said.

The district administration will carry out various public welfare programmes to extend its best wishes to the prime minister on his birthday, it said.

