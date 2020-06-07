India News | Ahmedabad COVID-19 Death Toll Goes Past 1,000; Cases 14,285

Ahmedabad, Jun 7 (PTI) Number of COVID-19 deaths in Gujarat's Ahmedabad crossed the 1,000-mark on Sunday and reached to 1,015 with 21 more people succumbing to the infection, a Health official said.

The number of cases in the district rose by 318 to 14,285.

A total of 223 patients were discharged in the day, he said.

