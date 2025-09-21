Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], September 21 (ANI): Gujarat Minister Rushikesh Patel on Sunday participated in 'Namo Yuva Run' in Ahmedabad.

He said thousands of youth participated to support the campaign for a drug-free India as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday celebrations.

"On the occasion of the 75th birthday of PM Modi, there is great enthusiasm across the country. The country is celebrating 'Seva Pakhwara'. Today in Ahmedabad, 20,000-25,000 youth have come together for 'Nasha Mukt Bharat'. There is great enthusiasm..." Patel told reporters.

Celebrations marking Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday, which was on September 17, are continuing across the country, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) holding a 15-day 'Seva Pakhwada' that includes blood donation camps, cleanliness drives, and exhibitions highlighting the government's achievements.

A day earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded his one-day visit to Gujarat and departed for Delhi.

Prime Minister Modi reviewed the progress of the National Maritime Heritage Complex (NMHC) being established at Lothal in Gujarat, and it is set to become the world's largest maritime museum.

NHMC is being developed at a cost of around Rs 4,500 crore to celebrate and preserve the country's ancient maritime traditions and serve as a centre for tourism, research, education and skill development.

"Reviewed the progress of the National Maritime Heritage Complex at Lothal. Once completed, it will be the world's largest maritime museum. It will showcase India's ancient maritime traditions while serving as a hub for tourism, research, education and skill development," PM Modi said in a post on X.

During his visit to Gujarat, PM Modi chaired a meeting to review the progress of the National Maritime Heritage Complex (NMHC).

PM Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for multiple development projects worth over Rs 34,200 crore at the 'Samudra se Samriddhi' event in Bhavnagar.

As part of the maritime sector initiatives, PM Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for projects worth over Rs 7,870 crore, including the Mumbai International Cruise Terminal at Indira Dock. (ANI)

