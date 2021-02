Mumbai, Feb 21 (PTI) The Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express on Sunday skipped its halt at Andheri station, inconveniencing 42 passengers who had to alight there, Western Railway officials said.

The train, operated by railway PSU IRCTC, was then given an unscheduled halt at Dadar so that these passengers could alight, and an inquiry has been initiated into the lapse, they said.

Andheri is a temporary two-minute halt for the train till March 29.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)