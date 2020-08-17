Ahmedabad, Aug 17 (PTI) Ahmedabad reported 158 new coronavirus cases on Monday, raising its tally to 29,162, the Gujarat health departmentsaid

With three more fatalities, the death toll in the district rose to 1,662, it said.

With 182 patients getting discharged on Monday, the number of recovered cases rose to 24,064, it said.

Ahmedabad city reported 145 new cases and the rural parts of the district 13, the department said in a release.

All the three fatalities were reported from the city.

Also, out of the 182 discharged patients, as many as 165 were from the city, the department said.

