New Delhi, August 17: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President on Monday hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for raising question on PM-CARES. JP Nadda called Gandhi "Prince of Incompetence". Reacting to Congress leader's remark, the BJP president said, "It happens when 'Prince of Incompetence' shares articles without even reading. RTI was to know details of other RTIs & it's maliciously spun by you as attack on transparency."

Nadda said that Gandhi's career is based on "fake news". He added, "Your family's dubious legacy includes appropriating a permanent position in PMNRF and then diverting money from PMNRF into your family trusts." The BJP president also accused Rahul and his mother, Sonia Gandhi of taking money from the Chinese. Rahul Gandhi Takes Poetic Jibe at PM Narendra Modi as COVID-19 Figures Cross 20 Lakh, Says 'Gayab Hai Modi Sarkar'.

Nadda stated that the entire nation has full faith in the PM and his initiatives. "This faith was yet again visible with the massive support for PM CARES. Being the loser you are, you can only crib and spread fake news while the entire nation has joined hands in the fight against COVID-19," said the BJP president.

Statement by JP Nadda:

It happens when ‘Prince of Incompetence’ shares articles without even reading. RTI was to know details of other RTIs & it's maliciously spun by you as attack on transparency. It’s natural given how your career is based on spreading fake news: BJP president on Rahul Gandhi's tweet pic.twitter.com/CMgvrQ603r — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2020

Earlier in the day, the scion of the Gandhi family targetted Prime Minister Narendra Modi after his office reportedly denied a Right to Information (RTI) request related to the PM-CARES Fund. Gandhi tweeted: "PMCares for Right To Improbity." The Congress leader shared the image of a report published by The Hindu.

According to the report by, RTI activist Commodore Lokesh Batra (retired) had filed an RTI request asking for details of PM-CARES fund and Prime Minister's National Relief Fund. The PMO responded, providing the overall data, but reportedly denying information specific to the two funds.

